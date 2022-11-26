AIOU defers exams in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has postponed today’s examinations to be held in Islamabad and Rawalpindi owing to the PTI’s long march.

An AIOU spokesman said on Saturday that except Islamabad and Rawalpindi examinations will be held as per schedule in all other cities and tehsils. The examinations for spring semester which were put off were under AD, ADC, Bed, BBA and BS (ODL) programs. The postponement also included exams under MA, Med, MSc and MBA programs, the spokesman added. The deferred examinations will now take place on December 14, the AIOU spokesman said.