AIOU to open its full-fledged regional office in Afghanistan 

Islamabad, December 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Allama Iqbal Open University will open its full-fledged regional office in Afghanistan to promote education in the brotherly country at this much needed time. Talking to APP, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum said that the office would be set up after getting permission from the federal government. He said the initiative has been taken after a request by Afghan Ministry of Higher Education delegation during its recent visit to Pakistan.

The delegates had requested the university to help their country in promoting education, reconstructing educational infrastructure and training of teachers. The Vice Chancellor said Allama Iqbal Open University is already helping Afghan students residing in refugee camps in acquiring education.

