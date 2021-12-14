AIOU to open its full-fledged regional office in Afghanistan 

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, December 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Allama Iqbal Open University will open its full-fledged regional office in Afghanistan to promote education in the brotherly country at this much needed time. Talking to APP, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum said that the office would be set up after getting permission from the federal government. He said the initiative has been taken after a request by Afghan Ministry of Higher Education delegation during its recent visit to Pakistan.

The delegates had requested the university to help their country in promoting education, reconstructing educational infrastructure and training of teachers. The Vice Chancellor said Allama Iqbal Open University is already helping Afghan students residing in refugee camps in acquiring education.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Pakistan attaches great significance to its ties with Egypt and desires to further promote and diversify bilateral cooperation: President Dr. Arif Alvi

PPI News Agency

International Water Conference attracts water experts from around the globe

User2

Barkati not released despite Court orders

User2