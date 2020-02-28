Air Chief awards cash prize to players of National Kabaddi Team

February 28, 2020

Islamabad, February 28, 2020 (PPI-OT):Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force met the players of Pakistan National Kabaddi team at Air Headquarters, Islamabad today. He felicitated the team for winning Kabaddi World Cup, 2020, which was held at Lahore.

Interacting with the players, the Air Chief lauded the performance of players who brought laurels to the country by winning the biggest event in the sport which is very popular in the rural areas of Pakistan. He further said that winning the final against arch rival India was an icing on the cake, which has made the whole nation proud. He added that it was a proud moment for PAF, as 07 players including the captain Chief Warrant Officer Muhammad Irfan are part of the Pakistan Air Force Kabaddi team, which is also the title holder of National Championship. The Air Chief also awarded cash incentives to the national heroes.

