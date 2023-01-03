Air-rail traffic in Lahore disrupted due to dense fog

LAHORE: The air and rail traffic in Lahore was disrupted Tuesday due to dense fog. The thick fog reduced visibility to 50 meters on the runway of Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. As a result, five flights were cancelled and the schedule of several others was reset.

A Lahore-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK248 from Dammam was cancelled. A Quetta-bound PIA flight PK322 from Lahore was also cancelled. A Lahore-bound PIA flight PK323 from Quetta was also cancelled. A Karachi-bound flight PA405 from Lahore was also cancelled. A Lahore-bound flight PA406 from Karachi was also cancelled.

A Lahore-bound flight EY241 from Abu Dhabi will reach its destination at 12:20pm with a delay of nine hours. A Lahore-bound flight PA471 from Jeddah will reach its destination at 9pm with a delay of 15 hours.

An Abu Dhabi-bound flight PA430 from Lahore will leave for its destination at 12pm with a delay of 12 hours. A Lahore-bound flight PA431 from Abu Dhabi will reach its destination at 6pm with a delay of nine and a half hours. Moreover, the rail traffic was also disrupted due to fog as the schedule of several Lahore-bound trains was reset.