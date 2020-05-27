Airbus team collects evidences to probe into PIA plane crash incident

May 27, 2020

Islamabad, May 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): The French experts’ team of Airbus company again visited the plane crash site in Karachi on Wednesday and collected evidences for investigation of incident. The team also examined the damaged houses and wreckage of the plane.

On the directives of Prime Minister, members of Aircraft Accident Investigation Board briefed the team about their findings. Meanwhile, the DNA matching process for identification of dead bodies is also underway and so far, 51 bodies have been handed over to their relatives for burial.

