Airnguru and Piano Launch Bundle and Ancillaries Price Optimization Engine with SKY Airline

Innovative solution leverages automated A/B testing technology to optimize airlines’ ancillaries aiming at total net revenue maximization

SANTIAGO, Chile, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Airnguru , a cloud-native provider helping airlines optimize their pricing strategies, has announced the launch of a dynamic pricing engine for bundle discounts that enables airlines to increase revenue from potential passengers, with SKY Airline as its first adopter. This tool, deployed in partnership with Piano Software – a leading digital experience platform that supports commerce conversion, analytics and personalization outcomes – harnesses the power of automated A/B testing technology to test various bundle discounts.

This integration will enable airlines to calibrate demand models, and use this information to maximize the net expected revenue from potential passengers browsing the airline’s webpage. SKY Airline, a low-cost regional carrier headquartered in Chile, is leveraging this solution to drive ancillary revenue at the point of sale. “For SKY Airline, the sales of ancillaries represent a fundamental pillar in its business strategy, which is why the association with Airnguru and Piano – who have built a critical capability for airlines – seeks to increase the penetration of ancillary services substantially, do it in a profitable way, and ensure that the preferences of our clients are met.”

While revenues from ancillary services surpassed 150 billion dollars in 2022 globally, and are expected to grow at a 18.9% CAGR through 2027, according to estimates by MarketWatch , Airnguru observed that tech support for airlines in this rapidly growing area was still immature. Airnguru and Piano’s new solution delivers an ongoing process of automated price experimentation and optimization, that continuously updates price sensitivity and adjusts bundle discounts accordingly. Javier Jiménez, COO & cofounder of Airnguru, recently presented the conceptual and mathematical frameworks of this new solution at the AGIFORS meeting in Helsinki on June 7th . “Ensuring customer needs are satisfied and the overall net expected revenue is maximized along the customer journey is our ultimate goal for airlines,” said Sergio Mendoza, CEO & co-founder of Airnguru, “By offering this new capability with Piano, and deploying it with the innovative team at SKY Airline, we expect to substantially contribute to the profitable growth of the airline’s ancillary and overall revenues.”

Piano’s platform empowers global brands to build their audiences, automate their business and create actionable insight that helps them drive revenue as well as segment and personalize and target content across audiences. For airlines, this means helping them boost ancillary revenue through intelligent micro-segmentation and relevant personalization – with a simple site-level or SDK integration.

“Piano saw an opportunity to help airlines combine multiple data points they are likely not leveraging today, each of which can be used to personalize offers and create an impact on conversion and basket size,” says Trevor Kaufman, CEO of Piano Software. “By integrating with powerful capabilities such as Airnguru’s pricing intelligence, we are thrilled to help SKY Airline and other carriers realize the value of personalization to drive incremental revenue.”

About Airnguru

Airnguru is a cloud-native vendor of commercial systems that is helping airlines orchestrate and optimize their pricing strategies. Airnguru launched the first comprehensive, big-data enabled pricing intelligence solution in the market in 2017 and since then it has rapidly positioned its pricing technology as best-in-class, offering a broad suite of solutions across pricing intelligence, price execution, price automation, price optimization, and price data feeds. Airnguru has already added eight international carriers to its customer list, including three airlines in Europe (British Airways, LOT, and Finnair), three in LATAM (Avianca, Copa Airlines, and SKY Airline), and other two recently added in the Middle East. Airnguru customers are benefiting from user-friendly, scalable solutions, agile innovation and cutting edge technology, to optimize their pricing strategies, boost their productivity, minimize their time-to-market, eliminate pricing errors, and increase their total revenue. You may find more information about Airnguru at www.airnguru.com .

About Piano Software

Piano’s Digital Experience Platform empowers organizations to understand and influence customer behavior. By unifying customer data, analyzing behavior metrics and creating personalized customer journeys, Piano helps brands launch campaigns and products faster, strengthen customer engagement and drive personalization at scale from a single platform. Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, Piano serves a global client base, including Air France, the BBC, CBS, IBM, Kirin Holdings, Jaguar Land Rover, Nielsen, The Wall Street Journal and more. Piano has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing, most innovative technology companies in the world by World Economic Forum, Inc., Deloitte, American City Business Journals and more. For more information, visit piano.io.

About SKY Airline

SKY Airline is a Chilean low-cost airline. With more than 20 years in the market, it is present in eight countries in the Americas and has transported more than 50 million passengers. Currently, it is the only airline in the sector worldwide with a fleet 100% composed of Airbus A320 and A321 NEO, lighter, faster and more environmentally friendly models.

Sergio Mendoza

Airnguru

+569-99695552

sergio@airnguru.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8884836