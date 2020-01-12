AJK All Parties Conference on Monday to review latest situation in IOJ and K

January 12, 2020

An All Parties Conference comprising political parties of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be held in Islamabad tomorrow to review the latest situation in Occupied Kashmir, Indian threats on LoC and ponder over future line of action in this connection.

President Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Opposition Leader in AJK Legislative Assembly, Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen and leaders of other political will participate in the conference.

Source: Radio Pakistan

