Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar-ul-Haq has urged the international community to take immediate action to address the deteriorating human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Talking to former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Atique Ahmed Khan in Islamabad, he stressed the need for a unified approach to expose India’s brutalities and barbarism against innocent Kashmiris.
Meanwhile, on the eve of elections in the UK today, the issue of Kashmir has gained significant attention during the campaign, with politicians from various parties and independents pledging to support the right to self-determination for Kashmiris.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report, Marco Longhi, a Tory candidate seeking re-election in Dudley, has called for strong support in a letter to his constituents. Dudley, home to a large community of Pakistani and Kashmiri descent, has been a key area for diaspora efforts advocating for Kashmiri independence from India.
Longhi, a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir, has been vocal about his commitment to the cause. ‘I will continue to raise my voice for Kashmir in Parliament and will stand up for Kashmiris,’ he stated.
This stance has earned him praise from FahimKayani, leader of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK. Kayani highlighted Longhi’s past support, including his participation in events inside Parliament that spotlighted human rights abuses in Kashmir.