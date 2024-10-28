Muzaffarabad: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has highlighted the prolonged 77-year Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the Kashmiri people’s spirit of freedom cannot be subdued by force. He urged overseas Kashmiris, especially those in the UK, to vocally oppose Indian actions and support the Kashmir cause internationally. These remarks were made at a luncheon hosted by Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan in honor of overseas Kashmiris.
According to President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the gathering saw participation from key figures, including Chaudhry Majid Ismail and Barrister Karamat Hussain of the Kashmir Peace Forum International UK. Also in attendance were Chaudhry Shakir Ali, Mayor of Mirpur Usman Khalid, and Chairman of the Red Crescent Sardar Shafiq. The event, which aimed to bolster support for Kashmiris under Indian rule, also featured speeches emphasizing the worsening conditions in Occupied Kashmir since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019. President Chaudhry outlined the severe impacts on the local population, including demographic changes, human rights abuses, and staged elections that he deemed a facade.
He also called attention to broader issues of Muslim oppression globally, citing recent atrocities against Palestinians. President Chaudhry’s passionate plea emphasized the need for unity and vocal international advocacy from the Kashmiri diaspora to address these urgent human rights situations.
