During a meeting held at the President’s House in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Chief Secretary of Azad Kashmir, Flight Lieutenant (retired) Khushhal Khan, discussed ongoing development projects in Azad Kashmir. The Chief Secretary provided the President with details of these projects.
On this occasion, the President instructed the Chief Secretary to make all possible efforts to establish good governance so that its benefits can reach the common citizen.
The President also directed the provision of land for the Red Crescent’s Azad Kashmir State Branch building, so that the society can perform its functions more effectively.
The meeting also included discussions on other matters of mutual interest, with both officials expressing their views on various topics.