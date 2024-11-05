Islamabad: President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has urged Kashmiris residing in the UK to intensify their efforts toward achieving an early and amicable resolution of the Kashmir dispute.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry was speaking with former Mayor of Walthamstow, Shaukat Ali, at Kashmir House in Islamabad. The meeting was also attended by Councilor Liaqat Ali, Counselor Barrister Usman Ali, and others.
The AJK President commended the UK-based Kashmiris for raising the Kashmir dispute across various platforms, including the British Parliament. He emphasized the importance of the UK, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, in playing a role in resolving the dispute.
Referring to the repression faced by Kashmiris, he said the Modi government has set new records of cruelties in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “Kashmiri youth are being martyred by the occupation forces during fake encounters, while men, women, and children are being blinded by pellet guns,” he said, highlighting the levels of state repression under the current Indian government.
Barrister Sultan stressed the need for the international community to apply pressure on India to halt the ongoing bloodshed and violence, paving the way for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute.
Denouncing Israel’s aggression against the Palestinian people, the AJK President emphasized the importance of advocating for the rights of Kashmiris and standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing oppression and violence from Israel’s apartheid regime.
He lamented the continued silence of the world community regarding the genocide of the Palestinians, calling it an injustice that demands attention.
