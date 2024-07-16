Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment, and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan has paid glowing tributes to the soldiers, who sacrificed their lives for the future of Pakistan.
In a tweet on Tuesday about the recent security operation near Bannu, he expressed gratitude, saying that soldiers are always ready and alert to counter anti-state elements.
The Minister praised the Pakistan armed forces for timely action in Bannu, noting that their excellent performance thwarted the enemy’s plans.
He said the blood of martyrs has made the country’s defense strong and the entire nation is grateful for their sacrifices and bravery. He affirmed that national security agencies are always prepared to crush terrorism and defeat the enemy.
At least eight Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom as security forces effectively thwarted a terrorist attack at Bannu Cantonment killing all 10 militants, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.