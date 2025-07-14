Pakistan Muslim League (Q)’s commitment to national unity has been further strengthened with the inclusion of prominent leader Ali Hassan Naqvi. Central Secretary General Muhammad Tariq Hassan announced that under the leadership of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the Muslim League (Q) reflects national unity, providing respect and honor to all patriotic individuals.
Hassan said that the inclusion of influential political, religious, and business personalities, as well as citizens, in the Muslim League (Q) reflects an increase in public trust. He pledged that the organization will address public concerns fairly.
Hassan expressed these views while welcoming Naqvi to the party. Present on the occasion were Muslim League (Q) Sindh President Sarai Niaz Hussain Khaskheli, Provincial Secretary Information Muhammad Sadiq Sheikh, Sindh Vice President Haji Zahid Awan, Karachi Division President Muhammad Jameel Ahmed Khan, and Naeem Khan.
Naqvi pledged to champion the rights of the people and strengthen and organize the Muslim League (Q) across the country. Khaskheli, Sheikh, and Khan welcomed Naqvi and said his arrival would energize the party nationwide.
Naqvi emphasized that the Muslim League, the party responsible for the creation of Pakistan, is working under the guidance of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.