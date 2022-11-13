All food business operators directed to get license

KARACHI: Director General Sindh Food Authority Imran Bhatti Sunday directed all food business operators across the Sindh province to get business license from the authority.

In a statement, he said that according to Sindh Food Authority Act 2016, all food business operators, including restaurants, dairy business, manufacturers, food caters, cold storages, pakwan centres, marriage halls, hotels, ice factories etc. are required to get business license from Sindh Food Authority.

If they fail to do so, action will be taken against them. DG SFA Imran Bhatti said that SFA was committed to implement hygiene principles in the society so that the people might get pure eating materials.