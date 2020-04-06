Home » General, Official News
All offices of the Senate Secretariat will remain close till 14th April, 2020
April 6, 2020
Islamabad, April 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Competent Authority has been pleased to decide that as a precautionary measure to control the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the offices of the Senate Secretariat shall remain closed till 14th April, 2020.
