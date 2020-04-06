National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » General, Official News

All offices of the Senate Secretariat will remain close till 14th April, 2020

April 6, 2020

Islamabad, April 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Competent Authority has been pleased to decide that as a precautionary measure to control the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the offices of the Senate Secretariat shall remain closed till 14th April, 2020.

 

For more information, contact:

Senate of Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9204564534

Fax: +92-51-9205703

H.No.7, Cat-II, G-8/2,

Islamabad, Pakistan

E-mail: senate@comsats.net.pk

Website: www.senate.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner