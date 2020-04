All offices of the Senate Secretariat will remain close till 14th April, 2020

April 6, 2020

Islamabad, April 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Competent Authority has been pleased to decide that as a precautionary measure to control the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the offices of the Senate Secretariat shall remain closed till 14th April, 2020.

For more information, contact:

Senate of Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9204564534

Fax: +92-51-9205703

H.No.7, Cat-II, G-8/2,

Islamabad, Pakistan

E-mail: senate@comsats.net.pk

Website: www.senate.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags: Senate of Pakistan