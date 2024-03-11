All Pakistan speech competition organized by Suno FM concludes

ISLAMABAD: The closing ceremony of the all Pakistan speech competition titled 23rd March 1940 and Today's Pakistan, organized by Suno FM Radio Network was held in Army Public School DHA Campus Islamabad.

The chief guest of the closing ceremony was the great writer and poet Iftikhar Arif, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report. Guests from different walks of life, students and families of speakers participated in the speech competition.

In the closing ceremony, the young people selected from all over the country demonstrated the art of speech and received great applause.

Haider Abbas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province won the first position while Muhammad Abdullah Nawaz of Lahore got the second place and Meshaal Abrar Abbasi of Azad Jammu and Kashmir stood third.

A prize amount of five hundred thousand rupees was given to the first position winner, three hundred thousand rupees to the second position and two hundred thousand rupees to the third position winner.

At the end of the program, famous poet and writer Iftikhar Arif entertained everyone with his poetry and the ceremony ended with distribution of prizes and group photo.