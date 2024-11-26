Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the attack by miscreants on Rangers and police personnel on Srinagar Highway.
The minister expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and directed that the injured personnel from the Rangers and police be provided with the best medical treatment.
The Interior Minister stated that the nation salutes the martyred Rangers personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. He reaffirmed that all those involved in the attack will be apprehended and brought to justice.
The minister emphasized that the sacrifices of the martyred Rangers will not be in vain, and the government stands in solidarity with the families of the martyrs.