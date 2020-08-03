All political forces unanimous in support of Kashmiris: AJK President

August 3, 2020

Islamabad, August 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has lamented that the domicile of Kashmir was being granted to the Hindu residents of Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Delhi in order to displace the Kashmiri people from their homeland and to rob their rights. “We will have to give up defensive policy and respond to India in the same language which it uses against Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan”, he added.

Talking to a parliamentary delegation led by Chairman Parliamentary Kashmiri Committee Sheharyar Afridi and later in a chat with Media here, the state president said that Kashmir issue does not belong to a particular political party but it is the common agenda of all political forces of Pakistan.

The decision of the parliamentarians to celebrate Eidul Adha with the Kashmiri people in Muzaffarabad had carried the message that the people of Pakistan consider Kashmir as part of their body and their own home.

He said that the Indian actions of August 5 last year had fully exposed India in the length and cranny of the world and had created new vistas for the Kashmir committee to draw up a comprehensive policy to take the voice of Kashmiri people across the world. “This is by virtue of the valiant struggle of the Kashmiri people that Kashmir issue has once again emerged as an international issue,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Kashmir Committee Sheharyar Afridi said that the presence of Pakistani parliamentarians with the Kashmiri brethren in Muzaffarabad to celebrate Eid carried a message that all Pakistani political forces including parliamentary parties stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren and they considered the pain of the Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control as their own pain.

While strongly condemning the Indian attempts to change the demography of Occupied Kashmir, repression against the Kashmiri people, and shelling on the innocent civilians of Azad Kashmir along the Line of Control, Sheharyar Afridi said that these tricks were designed to hide the worst violation of human rights and other unlawful actions being taken by India in occupied Kashmir.

Other members of the delegation included Parliamentary Secretary on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Sobia Kamal Khan, Senator Mohammad Ali Khan Saif, MNAs Mohammad Akram, Asma Qadeer, Naurin Farooq Ibrahim Khan, Uzma Riaz director general Kashmir Committee Nasim Khalid and other officials.

