All rights of minorities guaranteed in Pakistan: Farah

QUETTA: Farah Azeem Shah, Spokesperson for provincial government, has said that all minorities living in Pakistan were playing significant roles for the progress and development of Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Thursday on the eve of “National Day of Minorities”, she said that all rights of minorities had been guaranteed in Pakistan, adding that it was being ensued by the incumbent provincial government to safeguard the rights of minorities.

She said, “New department for minorities has been set up besides increasing the quota reserved for employment of minorities in government departments. He said that without the inclusion of minorities, progress was not possible.”

Farah said, “Constitution of Pakistan guarantees life, property, honour and other rights of minorities. National day for minorities realizes us that all citizens living in the country are enjoying equal rights.”