﻿All set for by-election in NA-148

The election campaign for by-poll in NA-148 (Multan) ended at midnight of Saturday. and the polling is scheduled for May 19, Sunday.

The by-election in the constituency is being held as the seat was vacated by Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, the incumbent Senate of Pakistan Chairman.

With one day to go in the polling, candidates are barred from rallies, processions, and corner meetings. Tough competition is expected between PPP’s Qasim Gillani and Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Barrister Taimoor Malik.

In the general elections held on February 8, PPP’s Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani claimed the victory with a thin margin of 293 votes.

The PPP’s candidate secured 67,326 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed Barrister Taimoor Malik received 67,033 votes.

Yousuf Raza Gilani vacated the seat after being elected as Senator as he eventually went on to become the Chairman Senate.