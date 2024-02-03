All set to hold free, fair elections on Thursday: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says all is set to hold free, fair and transparent elections on Thursday.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said the caretaker government has been consistent from the day one that elections would be held on the date given by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said more than ample resources have been provided to ensure free and fair election on Thursday.

The Information Minster said the government has made foolproof security arrangements on the polling day for the voters at the polling stations.

He said the main responsibility of providing security would be rest with the police as the first tier, while the Civil Armed Forces would be there to assist as the second tier and Armed Forces of Pakistan would assist as the Quick Reaction Force in third tier.