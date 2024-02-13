LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was immersed in the timeless verses of Allama Iqbal during discussions on the Indian state’s fiscal budget.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Tuesday, the chamber resonated with the profound words of the Poet of the East, as lawmakers engaged in deep reflection on the resilience of civilizations.

Former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, drew attention to the significance of Iqbal’s poetry, noting its inclusion in army school curricula. Yadav emphasized the enduring relevance of Iqbal’s message, encapsulated in verses that echo the steadfastness of our civilization despite centuries of upheaval.

Furthermore, Yadav highlighted Iqbal’s admiration for Ram, underscoring the poet’s diverse influences and perspectives. He called for the incorporation of Iqbal’s verses in the upcoming budget, recognizing their cultural and intellectual significance.

However, amidst the appreciation for Iqbal’s poetry, dissent emerged from Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, head of Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik).

While the government’s stance on including Iqbal’s verses in the budget remained ambiguous, the debate in the assembly served as a testament to the enduring impact of literature in stimulating dialogue and introspection across diverse ideological spectrums.