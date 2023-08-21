Alvi’s tweet undermined dignity of country’s supreme office: Firdous Ashiq

LAHORE:Spokesperson of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that President Dr Arif Alvi’s tweet on Sunday was condemnable in strongest terms. In one of his statements, Awan said President Alvi’s tweet had seriously damaged the dignity and identity of the supreme office of Pakistan.

She said office of the president was considered to be a symbol of the integrity and protection of the Constitution of Pakistan as well as the strength of the federation. He further said tweet of President Alvi had sent a very negative message of the country all over the world. It should be noted that President Alvi, in one of his tweets, had said that he did not sign the official secrets act amendment bill and the army amendment bill.