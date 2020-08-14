AM-Pak Business Development Forum holds Independence Day ceremony

August 14, 2020

Karachi:The America-Pakistan Business Development Forum’s (AMPAK) Independence Day celebrations were held at the forum’s secretariat here on Friday.

Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Nasir Hussain Shah, PPP Senator Abdul Qayyum Soomro, Dr. Farooq Sattar, PTI MPA Bilal Ghaffar, MPA Dr. Sohrab Sarki, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, Co-Founder and Secretary General of the Forum Syed Nasir Wajahat, President Pakistan Chapter Sheikh Imtiaz Hussain, Co-Founder and President Real Estate M Noman Ahmedani, Dr. Farhan Essa, Aftab Imam, Khalid Mumtaz Advocate, Halar Wassan and others attended the cake-cutting and hoisting of the national flag ceremony at the occasion.

An Independence Day special messages of Founder AMPAK Nawaid Issa and Co-Founder and Chairman AMPAK, Assistant Governor and President Rotary Crown Club Zeeshan Altaf Lohya were also read out during the ceremony. Both officials were out of Pakistan.

Talking to media on the occasion, Nasir Hussain Shah said that Pakistan is keen in strengthening further trade and diplomatic relations with all countries, including the United States. “The efforts of the AM-Pakistan Business Development Forum in this regard are commendable.” When asked about the recent orders from the Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, the minister said responded with “No Comments.” Senator Qayyum Soomro said that we must put Pakistan’s national interest first in trade and diplomatic relations.

Forum President Pakistan Chapter Sheikh Imtiaz, Secretary General Syed Nasir Wajahat and Co-Founder and President Real Estate M Noman Ahmedani opined that the Forum was playing the role of a bridge between Pakistani and American businessmen and companies. The efforts of the forum have increased the business volume of Pakistani traders which is a welcome sign.

President Diplomatic Political Affairs Aman Pir, President Health Affairs Dr. Zahid Ansari, Secretary Health Education Dr. Alia Kamal Ahsan, President Corporate Affairs Sameer Shamsi, President External Affairs Protocol Junaid-ur-Rehman, President Youth Affairs Chairman Rizwan Jaffar, Management Board Ahmed Nafees, Board members Mansab Abrar, Jahanzeb Khan, Muslim Mohammadi and others were also present on the occasion. At the conclusion of the event, impressive ceremony of cutting the sublimely designed Independence Day cake was held, attended by all dignitaries.

