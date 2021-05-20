Amazon Business Centre Declared Software Technology Park by Ministry of IT and PSEB

Islamabad, May 20, 2021 (PPI-OT): The management at the Amazon Outlet Mall signed an MOU with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) on Wednesday, May 20 2021 to launch a ‘Software Technology Park’ inside the premises of the Amazon Outlet Mall, located on Grand Trunk Road, near DHA II. The Amazon Business Centre is now termed as the Software Technology Park by the PSEB under the Ministry of Information Technology.

Imarat Group of Companies is one of Pakistan’s leading real estate groups. The group has to its credit more than 8 projects in the federal capital amounting to the construction of over 10 million square feet. The Amazon Outlet Mall is one of its profound projects as it is Pakistan’s first factory outlet mall. Leadership at the Imarat group has always been strong advocates of the many advantages of technology in the real estate sector.

The management at the Imarat Group have gladly agreed on renting out space, spanned on 3 floors to the Ministry of IT, to develop a one-of-a-kind software technology park. The aim is to bring in professionals from the industry to work towards boosting Pakistan’s tech industry. PSEB being a facilitator of the IT industry shall market and extend all possible support in populating the software technology park as per the MOU.

PSEB which was incorporated under Companies Ordinance 1984 has its registered office in Islamabad. The MOU signing took place in the office on the 2nd floor of the Evacuee Trust Complex in Sector F-5, Islamabad. The signatories included Chairman Imarat Group of Companies Mr. Shafiq Akbar and Managing Director of the PSEB Mr. Osman Nasir. Group Directors Mr. Farhan Javed and Mr. Sharjeel A. Ehmer were also present.

Mr. Shafiq Akbar expressed his belief in technology being the future. He stressed how we must adapt technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence in the real estate sector in Pakistan and how other sectors of the country can also benefit. He said, “With this partnership, we aim to bring the best of RE technologies like blockchain, digital mapping, artificial intelligence algorithms in Pakistan, this will not only revolutionize the way realtors work but will also remove malpractices from the Industry.” The parties are hopeful that this venture together will lift not just the real estate industry but also other sectors of Pakistan via technology and aid in the country’s GDP.

For more information, contact:

Head Office,

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB)

2nd Floor, Evacuee Trust Complex, F-5,

Islamabad, Pakistan

UAN: +92-51-111-333-666

Tel: +92-51-9204074

Fax: +92-51-9204075

E-mail: info@pseb.org.pk

Website: https://www.pseb.org.pk/

The post Amazon Business Centre Declared Software Technology Park by Ministry of IT and PSEB appeared first on Business News Pakistan.