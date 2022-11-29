Ambassador-designate, President Japan-Pakistan Association discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to Japan Raza Bashir Tarar received Mr Shun Imaizumi, President Japan-Pakistan Association at the Embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Ambassador-designate thanked Mr Imaizumi and highlighted close friendly relations between Pakistan and Japan. Moreover, bilateral ties, cooperation in the fields of business and industry and the situation arising out of recent floods in Pakistan were discussed.

According to a press release, while commending the good work of the Association, the Ambassador-designate underlined the need for adding more substance and breadth to the very important relationship between Pakistan and Japan. He assured the Association of full cooperation in this regard.