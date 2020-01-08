Ambassador Dr. Asad Majeed Khan received Sikh Community representative delegation at Embassy

January 8, 2020

Islamabad, January 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): Ambassador Dr. Asad Majeed Khan received a Sikh Community representative delegation at the Embassy today, 07 January, 2020, says a press release received here today from Washington DC. Ambassador Khan briefed them about Pakistan’s persistent efforts to promote religious freedom, harmony and tourism in Pakistan. He said that the historic opening of the Kartarpur Corridor on 9 November, 2019 was a clear manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for peace and inclusiveness in the region.

Regarding some recent mischievous reporting on events in Nankana Sahib and Peshawar, the Ambassador categorically rejected allegations of any “attack” and “desecration” at the Holy Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. He underlined that Pakistan attaches the highest respect and sanctity to the places of worship including those of Sikh religion.

The Ambassador reiterated that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to all citizens and that as a diverse country with different faiths living peacefully together, Pakistan is a proud multi-cultural and multi-religion country. The Sikh delegation thanked the Government of Pakistan, especially the Prime Minister, for his forward-looking vision and support to Sikh devotees in undertaking religious pilgrimage to Pakistan.

