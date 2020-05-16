Ambassador held a virtual meeting with Pakistani diaspora in France

May 16, 2020

Islamabad, May 16, 2020 (PPI-OT): The virtual meeting held in Paris yesterday was aimed at strengthening the link between the Embassy and community, take stock of the situation and problems being faced by the community in the ongoing coronavirus crisis in France, and seeking community’s views on further improving consular services for them, says a press release received here today from Paris.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mr. Moin ul Haque briefed the community members about services provided to them during the lockdown, including continuous availability of Embassy officials, ration distribution scheme for the needy, operation of special flight to take back home stranded Pakistanis, and catering to all emergent consular issues.

While thanking the community for its contribution to ration distribution scheme, he urged them to donate generously to the Prime Minister’s Covid 19 Relief Fund. He also urged the community to keep the Kashmir issue alive in these testing times and continue expressing their solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The community members expressed their satisfaction over the role of Embassy during the coronavirus lockdown and offered their services for Embassy’s various projects in promoting Pakistan’s national interest abroad. In conclusion, the Ambassador stressed that Pakistani community should follow the guidelines of the French government to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

