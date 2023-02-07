Ambassador Masood conveys condolences to Turkiye over casualties in quake

Islamabad:Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan telephoned his Turkish counterpart in Washington Hasan Murat Mercan, and expressed his heartfelt sympathies and deep condolences over loss of precious human lives due to devastating earthquake. Speaking on the occasion, Masood Khan said that he was shocked and saddened to see the tragic devastation in Turkiye. He said that his heart goes out to the families, who have lost their loved ones, who are trying to recover and thousands who are injured, says a press release received here on Tuesday from Washington DC.

Meanwhile, in his personal letter sent to the Turkish Ambassador in Washington, Ambassador Masood Khan said the Government and people of Pakistan have expressed full solidarity with the people of Turkiye at this difficult hour. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sarif has also spoken to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to extend his heartfelt condolences and will soon travel to Turkiye. Masood Khan further said that search and rescue teams and humanitarian consignments have also been dispatched to Turkiye by the Government of Pakistan.