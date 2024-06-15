Islamabad, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, has emphasized the government’s commitment to the rights of minorities, advocating for enhanced inter-faith cooperation and societal harmony during a recent event at Mar Thoma Church in the Greater Philadelphia Region. He addressed the significance of safeguarding minority rights and outlined various governmental measures aimed at fostering a more inclusive society.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ambassador Khan highlighted the development of effective strategies to curb the misuse of laws for settling personal disputes and feuds, as well as the implementation of laws against forced conversions, child marriages, and discrimination. He noted the importance of improving police response to reduce fatalities and promote community safety.
The ambassador stressed the need for joint efforts in promoting mutual respect and understanding among different faiths to build a harmonious environment. He praised the Pakistani American Christian community for their integral role and invaluable contributions to the nation’s development.
Khan’s call for unity and respect across diverse religious communities underscores Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to enhance inter-faith relations and protect the rights of all its citizens.
The post Ambassador Masood Khan Advocates for Enhanced Inter-Faith Cooperation and Minority Rights Protection appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.