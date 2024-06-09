Washington, In a comprehensive dialogue on global and regional dynamics, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, called for prioritizing the elimination of poverty in the Global South and advocated for a balanced approach in international relations to enhance peace and security.
According to Press Information Department, Ambassador Khan shared these insights during his appearance on the ‘Global in the Granite State’ podcast with Tim Horgan from the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire. He emphasized the need for addressing poverty as a fundamental goal and tackling climate change as an existential global threat.
Ambassador Khan pointed out the critical role of sustainable development and a responsible financial system in overcoming economic challenges. He stressed the importance of these factors in making countries more resilient and self-sufficient, moving away from debt dependencies.
In the context of U.S.-Pakistan relations, Khan described the post-withdrawal recalibration of the relationship, focusing on security and a comprehensive economic partnership that includes tackling climate change, healthcare, education, and enhancing people-to-people contacts.
He critiqued the U.S. policy towards India, noting an over-alignment that disturbs the traditional strategic balance in South Asia. He advocated for restoring equilibrium to bolster regional peace and security. Furthermore, Khan highlighted Pakistan’s unique position to act as an economic intermediary between China and the United States, suggesting that Pakistan could host U.S. industries as part of a broader strategy to facilitate economic interactions between the two global powers.
Addressing security concerns, the Ambassador called on the interim Afghan government to actively combat organizations like the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), underlining the broader implications of terrorism for the region and beyond. He reiterated the significance of a democratic resolution in Kashmir, urging that the future of the region should be decided through ballots, not bullets.
Khan concluded with remarks on India’s regional role, emphasizing that India’s progress would be more profound and respected if it fostered peaceful and cooperative relations with its neighbors, including Pakistan, and invested in regional economic connectivity.