Ambassador Masood Khan felicitates Texan Rep. Salman Bhojani for strengthening Pak-US relations

Washington, April 05, 2023 (PPI-OT):“US law-makers and politicians of Pakistani descent are making Pakistani diaspora and Pakistan proud not only by their dynamism and leadership qualities but also by serving as a strong bridge between the two countries and forging robust linkages between law-makers, professionals, experts, business community and others” said Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States.

During a telephonic call with newly elected Texas House Member Salman Bhojani today, Ambassador Masood Khan congratulated Representative Bhojani for successful introduction of landmark resolution in Texan State Assembly to recognize ‘Pakistan Day of Action at the State Capitol’ on the occasion of Pakistan Day, reflecting strength of Pak-US relationship.

“Pakistan has one of the world’s youngest populations, with about 63 percent of the nation’s citizens being between the ages of 15 and 33 and Texas businesses can utilize the country’s highly skilled young professionals to advance the state’s economy, particularly in the information technology and biotech industries,” stated the resolution introduced by Rep. Salman Bhojani.

Rep. Bhojani thanked the Ambassador for his appreciation and reiterated his commitment to continue serving his homeland as well as his motherland in every possible manner. He also briefed the Ambassador about his contributions during flood relief activities in Pakistan after one third of the country was inundated, affecting over 33 million people.

Rep. Bhojani said that passage of the resolution by Texan state assembly was an acknowledgment of the contributions being made by Pakistani community towards socio-economic development of Texas, in particular, and the United States, in general.

Ambassador Khan encouraged Representative Bhojani to use his networks to connect professionals and business leaders and promote people-to people exchanges. He also suggested to Rep. Bhojani to visit Pakistan along with a delegation comprising law-makers, professionals and others to promote better understanding and linkages between the two countries.

Ambassador Khan said that skilled and tech savvy youth of Pakistan could provide Texas economy with a qualitative edge in critical areas such as semi-conductors and chip-making, IT sector, oil and gas especially renewables and others including Fintech. He also broached with Rep. Bhojani the possibility of sister state-province relationship between Texas and a province in Pakistan.

Ambassador Masood Khan assured Rep. Bhojani of every possible support of the Embassy of Pakistan and its Consulates in his mission to serve his community and bring the two countries close to each other.

