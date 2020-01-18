Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing calls on President Dr. Arif Alvi

January 17, 2020

Islamabad, January 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, has said that friendship between China and Pakistan has stood the test of time. Pakistan attaches utmost importance to its relations with China. The relations between the two also provide an anchor to regional peace and stability. The President said this while talking to Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Friday.

The President emphasized that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and cooperation between the both countries on the completion of various CPEC projects is exemplary. He said CPEC will play an important role in further cementing bilateral relations and in helping Pakistan tap its full potential in the domains of energy, industry, and infrastructure. The President said that China has always stood by Pakistan on issues of our core national interests. He particularly appreciated China’s support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

