Ambassador of Egypt paid a farewell call on President Dr. Arif Alvi

March 5, 2020

Islamabad, March 05, 2020 (PPI-OT): The outgoing Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Fadel Yacoub, paid a farewell call on the President of Pakistan, here today. While talking to the Ambassador, the President said that Pakistan attached great significance to its ties with Egypt and wanted to further expand the relations in the area of trade, culture and defence. He emphasized the need for frequent interactions at the high-level between the two sides.

The President commended the government of Egypt for taking cognizance of the dire human rights violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He also expressed satisfaction over the current level of cooperation as both countries were working closely at various international fora like UN, OIC and D-8. The President congratulated the outgoing ambassador on successful completion of his assignment in Pakistan. He appreciated his efforts for improving the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

For more information, contact:

Principal Information Officer,

Press Information Department (PID)

Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324

Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326

Email: piopid@gmail.com

Website: www.pid.gov.pk

Related Posts