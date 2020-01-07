Ambassador of Japan expresses condolences to the families of pilots died in Pakistan Air Force aircraft crash

January 7, 2020

Islamabad, January 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): H.E. Mr. MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a Pakistan Air Force aircraft crash near Mianwali which was on a routine operational training mission here on Tuesday 7th January 2020. Ambassador MATSUDA has extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and said that he is deeply grieved and saddened at this tragic news and prays for the families of the two pilots on-board to bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude.

