Ambassador of Japan expresses condolences to the family of the pilot martyred in aircraft crash

March 11, 2020

Islamabad, March 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): H.E. MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of the precious life of Wing Commander Noman Akram, pilot of the Pakistan Air Force, martyred in an aircraft crash on Wednesday morning in Islamabad while rehearsing for the upcoming March 23rd parade.

 

“I am deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident and pray for the grieving family to bear this irreparable loss with patience”, said the Ambassador in his condolence message. The Ambassador has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

 

For more information, contact:

Embassy of Japan in Pakistan

53-70, Ramna 5/4, Diplomatic Enclave 1,

Islamabad 44000, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9072500

Fax: +92-51-9072352

Email: culture@ib.mofa.go.jp

Website: http://www.pk.emb-japan.go.jp

