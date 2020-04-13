National

Ambassador of Japan expresses condolences to victims of plane crash

April 13, 2020

Islamabad, April 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): H.E. MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Pakistan Army plane crash near Gujrat on Monday 13 April while it was on an operational training mission. Ambassador MATSUDA conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families of the two pilots and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.

 

For more information, contact:

Embassy of Japan in Pakistan

53-70, Ramna 5/4, Diplomatic Enclave 1,

Islamabad 44000, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9072500

Fax: +92-51-9072352

Email: culture@ib.mofa.go.jp

Website: http://www.pk.emb-japan.go.jp

