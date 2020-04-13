Ambassador of Japan expresses condolences to victims of plane crash
Islamabad, April 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): H.E. MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Pakistan Army plane crash near Gujrat on Monday 13 April while it was on an operational training mission. Ambassador MATSUDA conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families of the two pilots and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.
