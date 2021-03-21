Ambassador of Qatar calls on Chairman Federal Board of Revenue

Islamabad, March 19, 2021 (PPI-OT): Ambassador of Qatar in Pakistan H.E. Sheikh Saoud Abdul Rahman Al-Thani called on Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani at FBR Headquarter. Matters of mutual concern pertaining to cooperation on customs and tax were discussed in the meeting. It was agreed in the meeting that relevant departments of both countries would further promote the cooperation in the field of customs and tax and would learn from each other’s best practices which would result in increasing the trade volume between the two countries.

Chairman FBR briefed the Qatari Ambassador about the recent measures taken by FBR for the mobilization of revenue and facilitation of taxpayers. Qatari Ambassador appreciated the recent performance of FBR in the first seven months of current Financial Year and hoped that FBR would successfully achieve the revenue target set for the current year.

