Ambassador of Qatar Saqr Bin Mubarak M.S. Al-Mansouri paid a farewell call on President Dr. Arif Alvi

March 13, 2020

Islamabad, March 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): The outgoing Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan, Saqr Bin Mubarak M.S. Al-Mansouri, paid a farewell call on the President Dr. Arif Alvi, here today. While talking to the Ambassador, the President said that Pakistan was committed to transform the brotherly bilateral relations into a robust political and economic partnership. He stated that bilateral trade had registered marked improvement following the direct linkage between Karachi and Hamad Ports and opening up of Qatari food market for Pakistan.

Highlighting the investment friendly regime in Pakistan, he emphasized that Qatar could take advantage of emerging investment opportunities in Pakistan, especially in the context of CPEC. The President appreciated the important role of Qatar in hosting Afghan peace talks and commended its valuable support to the peace agreement. He expressed the hope that all parties to the agreement would abide by its provisions and would translate the dream of peace in Afghanistan into a reality.

He also briefed the outgoing ambassador on the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged international community, including OIC, to play its role in peaceful resolution of Kashmir Dispute as well as protection of minorities in India. The President congratulated the outgoing ambassador on successful completion of his assignment in Pakistan. He appreciated his efforts for improving the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

