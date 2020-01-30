Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan calls on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum

January 29, 2020

Islamabad, January 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): H.E. Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Mr Nadeem Babar at the Petroleum Division today, i.e. 29.01.2020. The Ambassador was upbeat on the current trajectory of the bilateral relationship between both the countries. He described the relationship between both Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as “brotherly, fraternal and based on solid foundations.”

This, the Ambassador said, is also reflected in the frequent high level of exchanges at the leadership level. Mr Nadeem Babar reiterated Pakistan’s abiding goodwill and affection for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people. He mentioned the special place that the country holds in the hearts of every Pakistani.

Mr. Babar shared aspects of the reform process being carried out in the Energy sector of Pakistan. Pakistan has recently emerged as a leading reformer in the World Bank Ease of Doing business rankings and countries are looking at it as a favourable investment destination. He invited Saudi business houses to explore the diverse investment potential that the country has to offer. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the progress on ongoing joint projects in the oil sector.

