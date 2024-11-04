Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh participated in a community event held at the Consulate General of Pakistan in New York. It marked his first formal engagement with the Pakistani-American community in New York and New Jersey since assuming office.
A large number of notable community leaders and members expressed their views on enhancing bilateral relations, trade, and investment opportunities between the U.S. and Pakistan. Ambassador Sheikh provided insights into the positive economic outlook for Pakistan and outlined government’s efforts to support the diaspora, including initiatives aimed at facilitating trade and investment. The interactive session allowed participants to engage in a constructive dialogue.
The Ambassador assured the community of the Embassy’s full support and highlighted the significance of their suggestions in addressing Pakistan’s challenges. He appreciated the valuable input from community members on the necessary reforms and discussed pathways towards solidifying bilateral relations. The Ambassador also reaffirmed the Embassy’s commitment to engaging with the Pakistani diaspora and fostering collaboration that contributes to Pakistan’s development and prosperity.