Ambassador’s participation in Gilgit-Baltistan cultural event 2020

February 2, 2020

Islamabad, February 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): Ambassador Dr. Asad Majeed Khan participated as a Chief Guest in the Gilgit-Baltistan Cultural Event organized by Sonny Wattan Gilgit Baltistan USA, in New York City, says a press release, received from Washington DC, here today. The event was aimed at highlighting the tourism potential of Pakistan with a special focus on Gilgit-Baltistan. The event featured Gilgit-Baltistan’s cultural dances and musical performances. A collection of handicrafts, gemstones and jewellery of the region were also showcased. In his remarks, Ambassador Khan highlighted immense and vastly diverse tourism opportunities offered by Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has embarked on a deliberate, forward-looking and whole-of-government approach to encourage tourism.

We have taken a number of steps in the recent past including liberalizing visas, building new infrastructure and investment in e-commerce, among others. This, along with the improved security structure, not only has attracted the attention of foreign media and international bloggers/v-loggers but has also resulted in improvement of the travel advisory by a number of countries, he underscored. “Last week, the State Department has revised its Travel Advisory for Pakistan, acknowledging the improved security environment and infrastructure development in major cities of Pakistan, particularly Islamabad.

This is in continuation of similar revisions made by a number of other important countries including UK, Canada, France, Portugal, Norway and others,” he added. Availing this opportunity, Ambassador also drew attention of the audience towards the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the significance of the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5th. He urged the community members to continue being the voice of oppressed Kashmiris and particularly approach their representatives on February 5th to remind them of the humanitarian crisis in IOJK and the threat it poses to the peace and stability in the region.

In the end, while congratulating Sonny Wattan Gilgit-Baltistan USA, the Ambassador lauded their efforts in promoting Pakistan’s potential in tourism sector and encouraged them to continue best efforts in projecting soft image of Pakistan in the United States. The event was attended by a large number of audience including local elected officials, members of Pakistani-American community, members of Federation of Associated Laconian Societies (FALS) and media personnel. Consul General New York Ayesha Ali was also present on the occasion.

