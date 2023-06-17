Amendment to lifetime disqualification law to clash with SC judgement: Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI:Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said the latest amendment, through which the Senate fixed the disqualification period for parliamentarians and thus closed the door for lifetime ban, would result in a clash with the Supreme Court verdict.

The election for Karachi mayor had revealed the nature of democracy in Pakistan before the entire world, he opined in a latest series of tweets.

Rashid accused the government of avoiding general elections, picking up people openly and imposing restrictions on media. One would have to see what the Supreme Court was going to do, the former federal minister remarked.

He said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had attacked the very IMF which was supposed to save Pakistan from default, claiming that Dar’s incompetence had isolated Pakistan. The IMF puzzle would be solved by June 30, the AML chief predicted.

The government had utilized all the tactics but had achieved nothing, Rashid said while citing “widening trade deficit” as well as “shrinking imports and remittances”.

Citing the disappearance of Azam Khan [the former principal secretary to the prime minister in the PTI government] and the firing at senior lawyer Latif Khosa’s residence, he criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said the PML-N leadership had divided all the party offices within the family.