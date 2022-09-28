American Wave Machines Announces P4erfectSwell(R) Sao Paulo Surf Club in Brazil

SOLANA BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / After successfully testing and showcasing the new PerfectSwell® surf pool at Boa Vista Village, which is now being claimed by the surf industry as “the best wave pool in the world”, AWM announces that they are once again partnering with JHSF to deliver world class surf to their newest project, São Paulo Surf Club. Like Boa Vista Village, SPSC will offer the same PerfectSwell® high performance waves. Located near the Estaiada Bridge and part of the exclusive Real Park development, it will be the first surf club in the city of São Paulo. The development will also include luxury residential towers and 20 thousand square meters of retail. The residences will have access to the surf club and a 25,000 square meter private beach. São Paulo Surf Club’s master plan was developed to guarantee the highest level of quality of life in São Paulo and will offer exclusive sports focused amenities to its members.



PerfectSwell® at São Paulo Surf Club scheduled for 2023 opening

“JHSF is constantly pursuing new ways to provide better quality of life to its special clients, and São Paulo Surf Club is a world class surf experience at the heart of the city” said Thiago Alonso, CEO of JHSF. “We are very proud to work hand-in-hand again with AWM. Our team is excited to create another lasting and iconic project for the city of São Paulo.”

“It has been an honor to work with the excellent people at JHSF in Brazil. We have come to appreciate the Brazilian work ethic and their unsurpassed passion for surfing. Seeing the Brazilian Pupo brothers along with the USA’s Geiselman brothers surf PerfectSwell® was extremely gratifying,” said Bruce McFarland, AWM Founder and President. “Our vision for a global network of the best surf locations is materializing with Boa Vista Village and São Paulo Surf Club adding key locations to AWM’s expanding network.”

About American Wave Machines

American Wave Machines, Inc.is the inventor and developer of PerfectSwell® and SurfStream® wave technology. AWM develops world class surf facility destinations with proven financials and stoked surfers. PerfectSwell® and SurfStream® are unique in the market and protected by over 50 patents worldwide. Since 2007 over 4,000,000 surf sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe.

About JHSF

JHSF Participacoes SA is a Brazil-based holding company engaged in the real estate industry. The Company is involved, through its subsidiaries, in the development, purchase and sale, as well as lease of residential and commercial properties; the construction and operation of shopping centers; and the provision of administration and contract management services. For more information visit jhsf.com.br

Contact: Jenna Timinsky – info@americanwavemachines.com – (858) 755-1497

SOURCE: American Wave Machines, Inc.