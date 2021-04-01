An Awareness Webinar conducted by Pak-UK Business Council of FPCCI on Roshan Digital Accounts in collaboration with Pakistan High Commission UK, HBL, CDC, SBP, PSX, SECP and other stakeholders

Karachi, April 01, 2021 (PPI-OT): Pak-UK Business Council of FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry) organized an awareness session on Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) for overseas Pakistanis in United Kingdom. The session was held in collaboration with Pakistan High Commission in United Kingdom, Central Depository Company of Pakistan Ltd (CDC), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Habib Bank Limited (HBL).

This RDA awareness session was held through FPCCI’s platform (the Apex Trade Body of Pakistan), to enhance awareness among overseas Pakistanis, based in United Kingdom. The session was opened by Imran Khalil Naseer – Chairman Pak-UK Business Council who welcomed the participants and introduced the panellists, which included Mr. Shafiq Shahzad – Trade and Investment Minister at Pakistan High Commission in London (UK), Mr. Muhammad Akhtar – Commercial Secretary at Consulate General of Pakistan in Manchester, Mr. Badiuddin Akber (CEO CDC), Mr. Noorullah – Senior Joint Director Exchange Policy at State Bank of Pakistan, Mr. Farrukh Khan – CEO Pakistan Stock Exchange, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah – Head of Retail Products – Habib Bank Ltd (HBL) and Mr Muhammad Aminuddin – Director Pak-UK Business Council and CEO TPL Insurance.

Chair briefed the participants about the benefit of the session and how Pak-UK Business Council of FPCCI is playing an effective role in bringing all stakeholders on a single page through such initiatives like the RDA Awareness Session. He encouraged overseas Pakistanis to make full use of the offering through Roshan Digital platform, to enhance their remittances and investments into Pakistan. Mr. M Aminuddin – Director PUKBC moderated the session and encouraged the audience to engage with the panelists through Q and A.

President FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hayat Maggoo spoke about FPCCI’s role in enhancing Pakistan’s trade and investments with UK. He appreciated the step taken by the Government of Pakistan in the form of Roshan Digital Account (RDA) for overseas Pakistanis. The President FPCCI also mentioned that this initiative will bring investment to the country which in turn will contribute to the betterment and prosperity of the country. Mian Nasser Hayatt also expressed his desire that other Business Councils also contribute in spreading awareness of this financial solution, designed to facilitate Non-Resident Pakistanis.

The event was also supported by TDAP, PBBC, UKPCCI, UKPBC to Jumpstart Pakistan through its chapters across the globe, SME Centre of Excellence in North East England, UKIM in Newcastle, Pakistanis based in England and Scotland along with Pakistan High Commission in Maldives (who also encouraged overseas Pakistanis to participate in the event).

The Session involved brief presentations given by Syed Mohsin Ali Shah (Head of Retail Products at HBL), Mr. Farrukh Khan – CEO PSX, Mr. Badiuddin Akber – CEO CDC, Mr. Asif Iqbal – Director SMD Division, Mr. Noorullah Executive Joint Director Policy Exchange at SBP and Mr. Shafiq A Shahzad – Trade and Investment Minister (Pakistan High Commission London). The panellists presented to the audience the dynamics of the RDA product and how the Pakistani Diaspora could take advantage of SBP’s product. They also answered participants’ queries relating to deposits and utilization of funds for investment purposes.

The event was followed by live Q and As from the audience who were actively engaged and sought clarification of the product from the panel experts. The session ended with a note of thanks to all the stakeholders.

For more information, contact:

Head Office,

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)

Federation House, Main Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-35873691-94

Fax: +92-21-35874332

Email: info@fpcci.org.pk

Website: http://fpcci.org.pk/

The post An Awareness Webinar conducted by Pak-UK Business Council of FPCCI on Roshan Digital Accounts in collaboration with Pakistan High Commission UK, HBL, CDC, SBP, PSX, SECP and other stakeholders appeared first on Business News Pakistan.