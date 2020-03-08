An event to be held to promote food security, agriculture and nutrition on 9-10 March 2020, Marriott Hotel, Islamabad, Pakistan as a global collaborative initiative

March 8, 2020

Islamabad, March 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): We believe that research, innovation, and discovery are the main activities of Higher Education and Pakistan, like many other countries are facing a number of challenges, in the light of growing needs of its increasing population and need for urgent solutions not only to motivate its skillful young researchers, but to ensure that sector contributes in economy by effectively engaging the brain power of its human resource. Economists have related the factors, such as shortage of human capital, physical capital and technology or its inefficient use, to stunted economic growth of any country. With this background, event is jointly organized by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) and UK-Pakistan Science and Innovation Global Network (UPSIGN) on 9-10 March, 2020 in Marriott Hotel, Islamabad.

The highlight of the event is the Plenary Talk by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar. It is envisioned that this event will foster the global collaborative initiatives which will facilitate to harness interdisciplinary-multisector partnerships between Academia (Pakistan-UK Universities/Institutes as well as Industry to address the challenges of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by improved food supply chain to meet the needs of ever increasing global population, improve nutritious value and sustain and promote agriculture and livestock sector performance.

In particular, it will create opportunities to develop new generation of vaccines, avoiding major disadvantages of the conventional chemical methods, considerably reducing costs, and improving the reproducibility of the product obtained and the presence of globally renowned authority on the subject from LSHTM, Brendan Wren. Likewise many other experts such as Nicola Lowe-University of Central Lancashire, Jonathan West-Rothamsted Research, Munir Iqbal-The Pirbright Institute, Colin Berry-Cardiff University, Martin R. Broadley-University of Nottingham, Munir Iqbal-,The Pirbright Institute, UK, Lisa Boden- University of Edinburgh will certainly add great value to better understand and address global challenges of Food security, Nutrition Livestock diseases.

In short, the conundrum of feeding global population by addressing challenges at multiple levels ranging from sustained food supply loaded with important micro and macro nutrients, developing effective diagnostic and interventions (vaccines) to improve the health status of livestock as well as preventing zoonotic and emerging diseases that integrate veterinary and human medicine (the One Health paradigm) will be the highlight of event.

