An Eye on the excellent performance of NAB Rawalpindi

Islamabad, July 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a high level meeting to review the performance of NAB Rawalpindi from 11th October, 2017 till to date at NAB Headquarters. Hussain Asghar, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General (PGA) NAB, Zahir Shah, DG Operations and Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi and other senior officers of NAB were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi informed that under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB from 11th October, 2017 till to date received 24,087 complaints, out of which 23,169 complains were disposed off while 1167 complains are under process.

He further informed that from 11th October, 2017 till to date, NAB Rawalpindi authorized 458 Complaint Verifications (CVs), while 357 Complaint Verifications (CVs) had completed by NAB Rawalpindi while 145 Complaint Verifications are under process. He further more informed the meeting that from 11th October, 2017 till to date NAB Rawalpindi authorized 239 Inquiries, out of which 156 Inquiries were completed by NAB Rawalpindi while 156 Inquiries are under process. He further informed that from 11th October, 2017 till to date NAB Rawalpindi authorized 98 Investigations, out of which 44 Investigations are under process.

Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi informed the meeting that from 11th October, 2017 till to date NAB Rawalpindi filed 94 References in various Learned Accountability Courts, out of which 34 References were decided by the Learned Accountability Courts, while 239 references are under trail in various Learned Accountability Courts.

DG NAB Rawalpindi also informed that from 11th October, 2017 till to date, 44 accused persons have been convicted by the Learned Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999, while 62 accused persons were convicted by the Learned Accountability Courts under section 25 (B) of NAO-1999. Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi further informed that under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB from 11th October 2017 till to date NAB Rawalpindi recovered Rs. 26.438 Billion through direct recovery from 71 accused persons in 45 corruption cases while NAB Rawalpindi recovered Rs. 286.243 Billion through indirect recovery from 50 accused persons in 50 corruption cases. Total of Rs. 312.681 Billion (Direct and Indirect) was recovered by NAB Rawalpindi under the leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB.

The Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB said that eradication of corruption is the top most Priority of NAB. NAB officers are performing their duties considering it as their national duty. He said that NAB Rawalpindi is the flagship Regional Bureau of NAB which has always played an excellent role in contributing towards the overall performance of NAB.

The Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB appreciated the excellent performance of NAB Rawalpindi under the supervision of Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi and hoped that NAB Rawalpindi will continue to perform its responsibilities with same commitment and dedication as per law in future. He said that NAB is committed to the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases in order to recover looted money from big fish and bring them to justice as per law. He said that NAB is a human friendly organization which believes in ensuring self-respect of every person as per law.

