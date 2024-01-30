Anaqua and AnyGen AI Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI Solutions to the IP Market

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading global innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology provider, today announced a strategic partnership with pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) application infrastructure company AnyGen AI to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions to the IP market, including industry standard large language models (LLMs).

Under the agreement, AnyGen AI will leverage its proprietary AI technology to build IP solutions tailored to specific use cases for Anaqua clients. The initial focus of the collaboration between Anaqua and AnyGen AI is an auto-classifier specifically designed for patents. This new capability, securely maintained for each client, empowers patent holders to efficiently and consistently classify their patent portfolio, including relevant third-party patents, into their company-specific patent taxonomy. After development and joint testing with a set of anchor clients, the patent classifier is now being offered in general release.

The patent auto-classifier marks a significant leap forward in Anaqua’s commitment to innovation in utilizing AI technology to help clients streamline their IP workflows. By integrating AnyGen AI’s solution into Anaqua’s AQX® and PATTSY WAVE® IPMS platforms and leveraging the AcclaimIP patent analytics software and datasets, Anaqua aims to help its clients accelerate R&D, simplify prior art searches, improve competitive analysis, and identify new monetization opportunities from their IP.

“We are excited to partner with AnyGen AI, combining their unique AI capabilities with our domain expertise in IP management to jointly develop the new patent auto-classifier and other IP tools that will bring tangible benefits to our clients in their day-to-day work,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “AnyGen AI’s expertise and experience in both analytic and generative AI are a powerful addition to Anaqua’s IP offerings, enabling us to transform how our clients organize and leverage their intellectual property.”

“Anaqua has an impressive history of innovation, and we’re honored they chose us to support them in delivering AI solutions to their clients,” said Suresh Vallabhaneni, CEO of AnyGen AI. “The patent auto-classifier will increase efficiencies, improve consistency, and lower costs, allowing Anaqua clients to analyze competitive patents from the point of view of their private patent taxonomies.”

Anaqua and AnyGen AI are working on a number of other AI solutions in the IP space, further details of which will be announced in the coming months.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX® and PATTSY WAVE®, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

About AnyGen AI

AnyGen AI is a no-code and comprehensive Generative AI App Lifecycle platform that empowers enterprises to generate LLM AI apps in a unified environment. AnyGen AI empowers diverse industries like construction, legal, and manufacturing to solve their complex problems with its versatile AI solutions. AnyGen AI has offices in Palo Alto, New York, Singapore, and Visakhapatnam, India. For additional information, please visit anygen.ai or on LinkedIn.

Company Contact:

Amanda Glagolev

Director, Communications

Anaqua

617-375-5808

aglagolev@anaqua.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9028165