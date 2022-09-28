Anaqua’s Market Leadership and Innovation in IP Management Solutions Recognized by Top Industry Analyst

Hyperion Research’s MarketView report spotlights Anaqua AQX’s ‘transformational’ integration capabilities and PATTSY WAVE’s ‘streamlined’ approach to docket management

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading global innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology provider, has again been recognized as a Market Leader and Highly Innovative in the newly published 2022 MarketViewTM Report on IP Management by Hyperion Research, the leading source for Legal Solutions Market Intelligence covering the IP Management market.

The report awards Anaqua’s AQX® Corporate and Law Firm IP management platforms Market Leader designations in the key areas of IP Business Management (IPBM)/IP Law Firm Management and Decision Support Analytics.

For both IP Business Management and IP Law Firm Management designations, Hyperion says AQX Corporate and AQX Law Firm set the standard today, by “providing a transformational set of capabilities for connecting an organization’s legal, operational and business (client) stakeholders to identify, address, mitigate and resolve the challenges of IP.”

Regarding AQX’s market leading Decision Support Analytics, Hyperion says of both platforms: “Anaqua delivers class-leading analytic capabilities for IP Management, integrating content and technology to provide a contextual framework that supports IP decision making.”

Hyperion also awards both AQX Corporate and AQX Law Firm the Highly Innovative designation for their Integration Platforms, noting that the May 2021 acquisition of SeeUnity (the leading provider of API-based enterprise content integration and migration products) “adds to an already robust technology architecture, enabling the delivery of data throughout the enterprise, a key IPBM capability.”

Representing a strong inaugural appearance in Hyperion’s list of Advanced Solutions for IP law firms, Anaqua’s PATTSY WAVE® is given a Market Leader designation for its Streamlined Docketing Efficiency, with the report saying: “PATTSY WAVE’s unique single screen approach to docket management delivers the access and efficiencies required by today’s docketing professionals.”

The report acknowledges all three platforms as Highly Innovative for their Customer Driven Roadmaps, which is evidence that Anaqua’s customer-focused DNA runs through all aspects of the business.

Eyal Iffergan, Hyperion Founder and Managing Director, Epiq Legal Business Advisory, commented: “Anaqua has catalyzed the IP Business Management operational model, delivering a solution suite that drives the strategic value of IP. Given the innovative, customer-driven approach applied to product development, it’s not surprising that Anaqua’s AQX platform provides a class-leading set of capabilities for integrating cross-functional stakeholders, including contextualized analytics for strategic decision-making.”

Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua, said: “To be recognized and commended by Hyperion is extremely gratifying. It is also a testament to Anaqua’s ongoing commitment to delivering leading end-to-end, corporate and law firm-focused IP management solutions to the market. We have continued to invest heavily in AQX Corporate in collaboration with our customers to add capabilities organically and through strategic acquisitions. This acknowledgment is also validation of our continued focus on the law firm market, including efforts to integrate and enhance PATTSY WAVE and extend AQX’s capabilities for law firm clients.”

To learn more about Anaqua’s products, download Hyperion Research’s VendorView Report for AQX Corporate, AQX Law Firm or PATTSY WAVE.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX and PATTSY WAVE, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

About Hyperion Research

Hyperion Research, an Epiq company, is the industry’s leading source for Legal Solutions Market Intelligence. The profession’s leaders, innovators, and trend-makers rely on Hyperion as the premier provider of independent market research, analysis, and advisory services. Hyperion provides unparalleled insight into the leading trends in legal strategy, operations, and technology. Hyperion Research is an independent market research organization. Its research coverage of any vendor is based on their significance in the market; Hyperion Research does not accept any remuneration in exchange for participation in the MarketView Research program and reports. Hyperion Research maintains full editorial independence over all research reports, research findings and other analyst work product.