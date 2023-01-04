ANF recovers 137 liquor bottles, other drugs in various operations

Karachi: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday claimed to have recovered 137 bottles of liquor and other drugs in separate operations in different parts of the country . An ANF team seized 137 bottles of different types of liquor from the possession of a Ghotki resident in Karachi.

In another raid, a Doha-bound passenger was arrested at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar and 100 hashish-filled capsules were recovered from his stomach. The accused was the resident of Swat. In third operation near Karkhano Market, 1.800 grams of ice drug were recovered from a Khyber resident. The ANF has registered separate cases against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and started further investigation into them.